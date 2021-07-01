Man Who Drugged Son And Forced Him To Have Sex With Prostitute To Prove He Isn’t Gay Has Sentence Confirmed

The court has confirmed an eight-year jail sentence for a man who drugged his seven-year-old son and forced him to have sex with prostitutes because he feared he was gay.

The case happened five years ago when the child was just seven years old. The man was found guilty back in February but subsequently appealed the case.

The case had been originally reported to Appoġġ by two prostitutes after the father would take his son to Marsa and force prostitutes to perform sexual acts on his child.

It appears that the father feared that his son would be gay, like his two brothers.

The Court of Appeals, presided over by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, confirmed the sentence handed down to the man, noting that the “alarming” facts of the case meant there was no reason for any form of clemency.