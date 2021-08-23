Man Who Fell Three Storeys In Msida Yesterday Succumbs To Injuries

The police confirmed that the man had succumbed to his injuries in hospital earlier today.

A 32-year-old man from Venezuela has died after falling three storeys from a building in Msida yesterday.

The incident happened in Triq tal-Qroqq early yesterday morning when the man fell into the internal courtyard of a private residence, the police said.

He was initially certified as having sustained serious injuries but his condition worsened over the night and he passed away this morning.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

