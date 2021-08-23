Man Who Fell Three Storeys In Msida Yesterday Succumbs To Injuries
A 32-year-old man from Venezuela has died after falling three storeys from a building in Msida yesterday.
The police confirmed that the man had succumbed to his injuries in hospital earlier today.
The incident happened in Triq tal-Qroqq early yesterday morning when the man fell into the internal courtyard of a private residence, the police said.
He was initially certified as having sustained serious injuries but his condition worsened over the night and he passed away this morning.
A magisterial inquiry is underway.
