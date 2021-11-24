Man Who Sent Threats To Robert Aquilina And Several PN MPs To Be Charged In Court

A man will be charged today over sending threatening letters to several political figures including Repubblika President Robert Aquilina, and MPs Beppe Fenech Adami, Jason Azzopardi, and Ryan Callus.

Lovin Malta is informed that John Mary Borg will be arraigned today at 2pm before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

The letters were filled with hateful comments that included insults and threats. Sources told the newsroom that the letters included details that indicated that Borg was also stalking certain individuals, namely Aquilina.

Family members and their movements were also referenced.

It remains to be seen what specific offences Borg will be charged with. Malta’s police have been treating such threats with the utmost severity in recent months, charging a number of people with hate speech offences.

In a recent interview on Lovin Daily, Aquilina recounted how he had sought police protection after a PL politician he knows outside of politics urged him to take precautions for his own good.

“I didn’t take much heed at first, but two weeks later I was having a coffee with Manuel [Delia] and I could see that he was worried at the situation he was passing through,” Aquilina said.

“I told him what was happening to me, he said I was wrong not to speak out about it and we decided to file a police report and ask for some kind of protection, the level of which must remain confidential.”

“However, things kept aggravating and Manuel, who rightly decided not to go public about specific threats he received, decided to spend some time overseas. He spoke to me and I offered him my support.”

