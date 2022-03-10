Man Who Set Fire To Van After Finding Out Wife Is Cheating On Him Released On Bail

A man has been accused of setting another man’s van on fire after finding out his wife had started a relationship without his knowledge.

The suspected arson attack happened in January in Birkirkara.

When police found the husband – made easier by the fact that his own vehicle was particularly recognisable – he allegedly said that his wife was being unfaithful to him with this man and that’s why he decided to set his van on fire.

The husband – who is self-employed – pleaded not guilty to the crime and asked to be released on bail, with police saying in court the husband had “cooperated fully” and gave a statement to police in the presence of his lawyer. The prosecution did not object to bail being granted to the man.

The victim said that he wasn’t sure who had set his van on fire, and did not suspect that it was the husband of the woman he was allegedly seeing.

Lawyer Franco Debono said his client was ready to follow and conditions set out by the court.

Magistrate Nadine Lia granted bail to the man, ordering him not to go near the victim. The accused must also sign at a police station twice a week, and is not allowed to leave his home between 11pm and 6am against a personal deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.