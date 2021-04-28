Man Who Shot Honey Buzzard Released On Bail

A man who was arrested by the police yesterday for shooting a protected bird species was released on bail after being charged in court this afternoon.

Jimmy Muscat, the 44-year-old man from Manikata who was arrested by the police yesterday after shooting the bird in Miżieb pled not guilty to the killing of the bird.

The police were alerted to the crime and had found the dead bird in his car, along with feathers in his pocket.

The prosecuting police inspector told the courts that the police had alerted to the shooting

The Federation for Hunting and Conservation in Malta (FKNK) yesterday said it was suspending the hunter’s membership, adding that it would take further action should the man be found guilty.

He was released on bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Do you think there needs to be more enforcement of hunting regulations?