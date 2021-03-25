Man Who Tortured And Murdered Father In Front Of His Children In UK Lived In Malta For 16 Years Under Fake Name

A man who tortured and murdered a father-of-two in front of his children at a cannabis farm in the UK fled the country and started a new life under a new name Malta, a British court has heard.

Christopher Guest More Jr, aged 43, was charged with killing a cannabis dealer, 44-year-old Brian Waters, the BBC reported. The court heard how More had tortured Waters and eventually killed him in a “disused cow shed” at Cheshire farmhouse on 19th June, 2003.

He killed Waters in relation to a drug debt.

Shockingly, More had abducted Waters’ wife Julie, aged 42, from the family’s home in Nantwich and took her to the farmhouse. Two of the couple’s children, 25-year-old Gavin and 21-year-old Natalie, were also at the farm – Natalie had turned 21 the day before her father was murdered.

He was also accused of torturing a different man – Suleman Razak – in a separate case at Burnt House Farm in Tabley, near Knutsford.