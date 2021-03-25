Man Who Tortured And Murdered Father In Front Of His Children In UK Lived In Malta For 16 Years Under Fake Name
A man who tortured and murdered a father-of-two in front of his children at a cannabis farm in the UK fled the country and started a new life under a new name Malta, a British court has heard.
Christopher Guest More Jr, aged 43, was charged with killing a cannabis dealer, 44-year-old Brian Waters, the BBC reported. The court heard how More had tortured Waters and eventually killed him in a “disused cow shed” at Cheshire farmhouse on 19th June, 2003.
He killed Waters in relation to a drug debt.
Shockingly, More had abducted Waters’ wife Julie, aged 42, from the family’s home in Nantwich and took her to the farmhouse. Two of the couple’s children, 25-year-old Gavin and 21-year-old Natalie, were also at the farm – Natalie had turned 21 the day before her father was murdered.
He was also accused of torturing a different man – Suleman Razak – in a separate case at Burnt House Farm in Tabley, near Knutsford.
More has denied the murder charges as well as conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
“This defendant, Christopher Guest More Jr, the man you are to try, fled the country on June 21 2003 and for 16 years evaded capture until 2019, when he was discovered living a new life under an assumed name in Malta,” prosecutor Nigel Power said in court.
Power noted that three other men – James Raven, John Wilson and Otis Matthews – had been convicted of Waters’ murder in trials between 2004 and 2007, but More had been able to evade being charged after he fled the country and began a new life in Malta under a fake name.
Waters, who owned a cannabis farm in Holland as well as his farm in the UK, was known to regularly travel and broker deals. The court heard how Waters owed the now 71-year-old drug dealer Wilson £20,000.
“When we come to tell you about about drug dealing shortly, you will hear that John Wilson was a drug dealer and provided this defendant with cocaine from time to time,” Power said.
The trial continues.