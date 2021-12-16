Man Who Went Missing From Maltese Drug Rehab Centre Yet To Be Found By Police 

Police are yet to locate a man who went missing from a drug rehabilitation centre at the end of November.

Alsagheer Mohamed Rajab Ali, a Libyan national, was last seen on 28th November at the Santa Marija drug rehabilitation centre in Luqa.

He has been missing since then.

The police called on anyone with any information about the man’s whereabouts to contact the police, even on a confidential basis.

Police can be reached on 119, at the Floriana headquarters on 21 224001 or through any police station.

Have you seen this man?