Man Wins €100,000 After Acquittal In Corruption Trial More Than 12 Years After Charges Issued

A Maltese court has ordered the Attorney General and Police Commissioner to fork out €100,000 in damages after a man was left waiting 12 years for a not guilty verdict in charges filed against him.

Xuereb was first charged with corruption connected to the installation of the Mater Dei IT system on 24th January 2007. He was acquitted more than 12 years later on 1st April 2019.

The allegations against Xuereb were first raised by PN MP Claudio Grech. However, the court found that the evidence submitted by police actually showed Xuereb was doing his duty.

After his acquittal, Xuereb filed for Constitutional redress against the Attorney General and Police Commissioner, claiming that his right to a fair hearing was breached due to the unreasonable amount of time which the proceedings took.

When handing down her decision, Madam Justice Anna Felice noted that “it hardly needed to be said that the lapse of 12 years for a case to be decided was not a reasonable time.”

The case was also delayed significantly because of the presentation of “useless evidence” and that the magistrate presiding over the case had changed four times.

The criminal action, Xuereb argued, placed significant suffering on his personal and professional life. The judge agreed to award him €100,000 for the delay.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Sarah Mifsud represented Xuereb.

While figures for the length of criminal cases is not immediately available, a 2020 EU study of Malta’s courts found that its delays are some of the longest in Europe.

It takes an average of 2,250 days to resolve a money laundering case, 1,100 days to resolve a civil suit if it goes to appeal, and 1,000 days for administrative matters. In each instance, Malta tops the list by some margin.

Some compilations of evidence in criminal cases take decades, with Lovin Malta recently shedding light on the case of Mason Nehls, the youth who has been waiting 11 years for his case to be heard in court.

The Attorney General is currently battling other cases concerning delays. The office has just filed a cross-appeal asking for the removal of compensation granted to a man who spent 15 years in court falsely accused of being a drug trafficker.

This comes after Christopher Mazzitelli and his lawyers filed an appeal saying the €10,000 compensation plus interest was not enough for the trauma he was put through over the better part of two decades.