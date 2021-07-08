Man Wins €200,000 In Maltese Lottery After Picking Numbers He Saw On A Boat While Swimming

A man who went for a casual swim in Malta ended up winning nearly €200,000 after a major bit of luck and a keen eye.

The unnamed man won €196,457 from the second category of Maltco Lotteries SUPERSTAR, where seven number are selected, after using numbers he had spotted on a boat.

In what has to be the most profitable swim in a while, the man recounted how he had gone for a swim and saw a boat – and on that boat was a series of numbers.

He exited the water, wrote the numbers down and bought a ticket from an outlet in Ħamrun – and ended up matching with the first five numbers, winning him the large payout.

The incredible win left the man emotional. After hearing the numbers, he said he went on Facebook to double check that he hadn’t made a mistake as he couldn’t believe it.

Once it was confirmed, the man said he couldn’t wait to share the money with the rest of his family.

Whether luck was on his side or that boat was sent for him by a higher power, this has to be one of the best reasons we’ve seen in a while to actually get to the beach and get some exercise going – you might end up winning a cool €200,000.

