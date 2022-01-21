Man Witnessed Paulina Dembska Rape – But Thought Abner Aquilina Was Just Doing Push Ups

A Sliema man is believed to have witnessed the rape of Paulina Dembska – but thought he was looking at a man doing push ups.

In shocking new testimony emerging from court today, the man recounted how he had been walking on the Sliema promenade early on the morning of 2nd January. As he was walking, he told police that he had seen a man wearing a maroon top moving up and down – and he assumed the man was doing push ups on his own.

However, he then saw a a pair of woman’s legs underneath the man, and noticed that the man had his trousers down. No sounds were being made by either person.

The witness explained that he was listening to the rosary on RTK at the time, and couldn’t hear very well.

Aquilina appeared in court virtually today as he is under quarantine.

The murder suspect has shared some key details with police that emerged in court today, from his thoughts on how he relates to the main psychopath in the dystopian movie ‘A Clockwork Orange’, to how he followed other men and women before attacking Dembska.

When following the two men, he had placed a key between his knuckles when approaching them.