Manchester United Could Play Friendly In Malta on 3rd August, Report Claims

Manchester United could be playing a friendly in Malta on 3rd August, a report in the Manchester Evening News has claimed.

In a throwaway comment in an article concerning Manchester United players at Euro 2020, Samuel Luckhurst, the Chief Manchester United writer at the media house, claimed that the 3rd August date was already pencilled in.

The game is believed to be part of a global partnership that the Malta Tourism Authority signed with Manchester United in 2019. However, the report claims that the game could take place behind closed doors.

The Red Devils have played in Malta before, most recently in 2000, when they beat Birkirkara 5-1, with Joe Brincat scoring a fantastic long-range effort for the Maltese team.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored two goals for Manchester United, with David Beckham, Dwight Yorke and Paul Scholes also getting on the scoresheet.