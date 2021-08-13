د . إAEDSRر . س

Manhole Cover In Mellieħa Breaks Leading To ‘Dangerous’ Hole In Road

A manhole in a main Mellieħa road has broken, leading to a warning to drivers who pass through the road.

The uncovered hole on Marfa Road, Mellieħa, was flagged by residents, who also informed police and the local council. Speaking to Lovin Malta, police confirmed that the manhole had become uncovered, and that no one was injured in relation with it.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show a sizeable hole in the road.

“Mellieħa Hill to Għadira Road – dangerous, please share – Informed authority too, but it might take a while so better be informed,” Malta Road Traffics Update, a social media page with the latest on the Maltese roads, also posted.

