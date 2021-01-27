Manhunt On In Mosta After 29-Year-Old Victim Stabbed In Neck And Left Grievously Injured

Police are looking for a person who is believed to have stabbed a man in the neck in Mosta Tuesday evening, leaving him grievously injured

The victim, a 29-year-old Syrian man who lives in Żebbuġ, was rushed Mater Dei after allegedly being attacked in a garage in Mosta. The man was left with injuries to his neck, believed to have been caused by a sharp object, police confirmed.

The attack came as a result of an argument between the two men, the victim said. The incident happened at around 10pm in Triq il-Kappar, Mosta.

Police immediately went to the scene to find the aggressor after being informed of the loction by the victim, but were unable to locate him. Since then, they have continued their search for the man in surrounding areas.

The man is currently being treated for his injuries in Mater Dei.

