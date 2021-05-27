Many Cannabis Users ‘Have Something Missing Psychologically’, PN MP Tells Foreign Experts

An open discussion about Malta’s approach to cannabis and how policymakers should legislate it has revealed some Maltese policymakers views on the topic, with one MP describing how she sees most cannabis users.

The Joint Committee on Social and Family Affairs featured a number of Government members, PN MPs as well as local and foreign experts, including Dr Andrew Agius from the Pain Clinic, Dr Martin Balzan, ReLeaf president Andrew Bonello, and foreign experts Dr Fabian Pitter Steinmatz and Dr Constanza Sanchez.

The group met to discuss a number of ways Malta could regulate cannabis in Malta; the discussion comes after the government issued a white paper proposing the decriminalisation of cannabis.

During the discussion, the two foreign experts spoke about issues related to Cannabis Social Clubs as well as testing of cannabis in drivers and related topics. Following this, the table opened up to discussion, and PN MP Maria Deguara – a doctor – shared her thoughts on users.

“Don’t forget, a lot of these cannabis users, there is something that we call missing psychologically – perhaps they have a weak character, perhaps something went wrong in their lives,” she said.

“So we have a lot to do to invest and keep the youths active, happy and to solve problems they may be facing in their families, in society, in their peers – and you see it in the young ones,” she continued.

Responding to the social club ideas, she told experts: “I thank you very much for the information you’ve given, and I appreciate it as a scientist also, but we’ve spoken of a limited number of a utopia thing, that if it exists, and you are providing it for whoever is there – but if you want to prevent the problems of drugs, we have to start investing in minors from going for drugs a young age.”

She went on to say that: “those who used cannabis between the ages 12 and 18 are definitely on the line for heroin and morphine” and that any country that had legalised cannabis had since an increase in their black market.

You can watch the full committee meeting by following this link – the above-quoted section begins at around 1.45.11.