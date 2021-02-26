Marina To Be Built Right In Front Of Beachaven As Club Owner Laments Project

Markers have been placed in the area and boat owners have been told to remove their vessels, moorings, and associated tackle from the area by not later than 20th March.

In a notice to mariners this week, Transport Malta confirmed that works will soon commence on an organised mooring area and associated fairway in Xemxija Bay.

A marina for small boats is set to be built in Xemxija, right outside the popular nightclub and restaurant Beachaven.

“Any vessels and moorings that are left in this area after the stipulated date will be removed at the expense of their owner,” the notice reads. “No liability whatsoever will be accepted by the Authority for any damage that may be caused while removing the said vessels and moorings.”

Beachaven owner Simon Cutajar flagged the impending development, warning it risks destroying the sea around his establishment.

“So in the middle of a pandemic with business at a standstill, Transport Malta announce that a marina will be built right in front of Beachaven, the place my father built from the ground up in the past 45 years,” he said. “After destroying all the land they will now turn to the sea!”

He told Lovin Malta that he’s concerned the project, which will include pontoons, could see the area turned into a no-swimming zone.

“Swimming mightn’t be allowed because the sea will be too polluted and people won’t be able to visit us by boat.”

Plans for an organised mooring area in Xemxija Bay have been in the works since 2009, back when the Malta Maritime Authority (a precursor of Transport Malta) issued a tender, which was won by Harbour Management Ltd.

Plans were put on hold for years due to legal issues but have now been resuscitated.

