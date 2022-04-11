Mario Farrugia Identified As Qormi Murder Victim After DNA Analysis

Malta Police have confirmed that Mario Farrugia, last seen on 28th March in Pembroke, is the murder victim whose body was found in a car in Qormi.

The body of Farrugia, aged 62 and from Pembroke, was found in the trunk of his car, a grey Peugeot 407, with dozens of stab wounds.

DNA analysis has now confirmed that the body did indeed belong to Farrugia.

Analysis was needed to confirm the identity of the body as it was in an advanced state of decomposition when authorities found it, and were unable to confirm his identity at first, with even an autopsy being inconclusive.