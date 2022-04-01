Mario Philip Azzopardi To Take Legal Action Against Manuel Delia Over Leaking Ix-Xiħa Script

Mario Philip Azzopardi, the man behind a controversial satire that uses Daphne Caruana Galizia as one of its characters, has pledged to take legal action against journalist Manuel Delia for leaking the script of Ix-Xiħa.

Delia published the script on 31st March, describing the work as Daphne “hate porn”. However, Azzopardi has staunchly defended his work as a satire, which will be performed at the Manoel Theatre.

“I publish the script as my way of protesting against this play. Mario Philip Azzopardi has the right to write and present this play. I have a right to be offended by it and to say so,” Delia wrote.

Ix-Xiħa deals death of a family matriarch who disinherits her four children in favour of her maid. One of the children is based on Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Bicca blogger” rings out in the trailer for play, a clear reference to the infamous Adrian Delia dig at the journalist.

The Ix-Xiħa script was referenced in the public inquiry linked to the assassination with Azzopardi launching a defence of satire when appearing before the board. And Azzopardi revealed that he demanded it to be performed at the Manoel Theatre, 30 minutes after the sitting ended.

“After ‘bureaucratic’ setbacks and disruptions, this tragicomedy will be shown to Maltese audiences without cuts and reservations at the Manoel Theater,” a synopsis of the play reads.

The play will be performed during the end of April and the beginning of May.

What do you think of the play?