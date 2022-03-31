Mario Philip Azzopardi’s ‘Ix-Xiħa’ Which References Daphne Caruana Galizia To Show At Manoel Theatre

Mario Philip Azzopardi’s ‘Ix-Xiħa’, a satire which uses assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as the basis of ones it characters, is set to hit the stage at the Manoel Theatre next month.

The decision has brought stinging criticism from some members of Malta’s artistic community, particularly given Azzopardi’s association with Joseph Muscat’s 2013 campaign and his plans to put up a play called ‘Min Qatel lil Daphne Caruana Galizia’ before the 2017 assassination, which involved the journalist dying after choking on her own bile.

“Literally unbelievably, this is how Teatru Manoel has decided Daphne Caruana Galizia, a woman demonized for years as is-Saħħara tal-Bidnija before her brutal murder, should be portrayed four years after her death. It’s from the same writer who, even before her murder, pitched a different script called ‘Min Qatel lil Daphne Caruana Galizia’ that was to end with her “choking on her own bile”. There are no words,” actor Philip Leone Ganado wrote on social media.