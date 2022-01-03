Mark Camilleri Explains Why He Won’t Vote For PN Even Though PL Is ‘Destroying The Country’

Despite his evaluation that the Labour Party is “destroying” Malta and needs to be removed from government, author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri still cannot bring himself to vote for the Nationalist Party at the next election. During a recent interview on Jon Mallia’s podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon, Camilleri said his discomfort with voting for the most obvious alternative to PL boils down to class issues – as the PL traditionally represents the working class and the PN represents the “other class”. “Call me stupid if you want but I can’t bring myself to vote for PN, even if I sincerely and genuinely believe that the PL cannot remain in government because things aren’t normal and it has become too arrogant,” he said.

“I’ll vote for ADPD and I really support [ADPD candidate] Sandra Gauci, but because of my political biases and my socio-economic background, I cannot vote for PN.” “The PN is traditionally the party of the other class and there’s a huge divergence on how we view society from a historical and cultural perspective.” “I can be extremely angry at the PL but when I see people like [former PN leader] Simon Busuttil, who we’ve always viewed as the champions of the elite and the establishment, I cannot vote for PN. Busuttil could be a good man and not corrupt, but because of my background I cannot vote for him.” Asked whether the PN can renew itself, Camilleri argued that there will always be a party that defends the interests of the “other class”.

Mark Camilleri has endorsed ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci

“I won’t feel socially comfortable supporting a party like that, even if the other party is causing a disaster and destroying the country… let alone those people who don’t read and who only watch ONE.” Camilleri said he believes there exists a demand for a third party and that electing an MP from a third party is a practical reality in some districts. However, he admitted that the current ADPD leadership hardly inspires hope. “Unless you have articulate candidates with strong leadership skills who can sell hope, you won’t move forward because people won’t be motivated to vote for you.” “[ADPD leader] Carmel Cacopardo is a good man but he doesn’t sell hope and he isn’t making political headway. He isn’t galvanising people and making them believe that he’ll make things possible for them.” “It’s very difficult to find leaders like this, as well as people dedicated to the cause, because everyone has their own life and is trying to get by. It’s difficult for someone to come out of nowhere to mobilise people.” What do you make of Mark Camilleri’s assessment?