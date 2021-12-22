Mark Camilleri Files Judicial Protest Against Education Minister Over ‘Illegal’ Book Council Appointment 

Under the current system, the board is appointed by the minister and the Prime Minister.

Before he stepped down from the role, Camilleri had presented the ministry with draft legislation intended to ensure that the council’s board was appointed through free elections, in order for it to remain independent and free from partisan interests.

Former National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri has filed a judicial protest against the National Book Council and the government over what he claims was a complete disregard for a decision taken by the National Book Congress.

In his judicial protest, Camilleri is calling on the current council chairman to resign, together with the rest of the council. He claimed that the former minister, Justyne Caruana, had completely ignored stakeholders’ requests and had instead sought to promote “purely partisan interests”.

By doing so, he said, Caruana had betrayed her obligation to ensure the council’s independence. Prime Minister Robert Abela had similarly only sought to protect the Labour Party’s interests, Camilleri claimed.

He insisted that the current council was an illegitimate one and called for discussions to start immediately for elections to be held to fill the posts.

The judicial protest was signed by lawyers Joseph Mizzi and Tim Spiteri.

Camilleri has hit the headlines on a number of occasions in recent months and has published a tell-all book – A Rentseeker’s Paradise – about corruption with the Labour government.

He has taken to uploading daily explosive posts on his blog, including the recent publication of several WhatsApp conversations involving Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Since the book’s publication, Camilleri has moved away from Malta, with court officials unable to serve him documents related to a libel case instituted by Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar.

