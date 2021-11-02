Mark Camilleri Publishes Several WhatsApp Chats Between Yorgen Fenech And Edward Zammit Lewis
Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has published several WhatsApp chats between Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
The chats go from January to October 2019, with Zammit Lewis’ last message ‘I enjoyed speaking to you’ sent only a few weeks before Fenech’s arrest.
In the chats, Zammit Lewis mocks Labour voters as “stupid” and “Ġaħan”, telling Fenech that they “underrate” him and that he’d have “left” (ostensibly politics) if it wasn’t for his wife.
Fenech sent Zammit Lewis several kiss (XXXXX) messages and left several of the minister’s messages unanswered.
Lovin Malta revealed the existence of these conversations earlier this year, including how Zammit Lewis told Fenech that he “misses him so much” and that he was “worried” about him and how the minister told the murder suspect that “ignorant PL voters underrated him”.
Camilleri said he decided to publish the messages after Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed that he was working on an anti-SLAPP bill, in consultation with the Institute of Maltese Journalists, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family and other stakeholders.
“The elephant in the room is this. We have a Justice Minister, who colluded with Yorgen Fenech politically and even received gifts from him in the form of expensive holidays,” he wrote.
“Edward Zammit Lewis ingratiated with Yorgen to the extent of betraying his constituents and calling them a Ġaħan. In reality, the joke is on him.”
“Zammit Lewis ingratiated and grovelled so hard before Yorgen that he appears to be the Ġaħan himself in this story – a failed idiot sucking up to a business magnate for a job as he was rejected by everyone in politics. ‘He eats breakfast for politics’. More like a pig dressed like a wolf. And we are supposed to trust these people with a press reform?”
Last week, Camilleri published a conversation between Fenech and businesswoman Diane Izzo in which they discussed a speech that PL MP Rosianne Cutajar delivered in Parliament during a debate about Fenech’s company 17 Black.
