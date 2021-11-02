Mark Camilleri Publishes Several WhatsApp Chats Between Yorgen Fenech And Edward Zammit Lewis

Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has published several WhatsApp chats between Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The chats go from January to October 2019, with Zammit Lewis’ last message ‘I enjoyed speaking to you’ sent only a few weeks before Fenech’s arrest.

In the chats, Zammit Lewis mocks Labour voters as “stupid” and “Ġaħan”, telling Fenech that they “underrate” him and that he’d have “left” (ostensibly politics) if it wasn’t for his wife.

Fenech sent Zammit Lewis several kiss (XXXXX) messages and left several of the minister’s messages unanswered.

Lovin Malta revealed the existence of these conversations earlier this year, including how Zammit Lewis told Fenech that he “misses him so much” and that he was “worried” about him and how the minister told the murder suspect that “ignorant PL voters underrated him”.