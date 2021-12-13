Mark Camilleri Reports Lecturer Simon Mercieca To Police For Claiming He Moved To Spain

Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has reported history lecturer Simon Mercieca to the police for alleging that he is living in Spain.

Mercieca published an email Camilleri sent him after he claimed the Rent Seeker’s Paradise author is living in the Spanish region of Galicia, near the city of Vigo.

“I completely deny your allegations that I am living in Spain near Vigo,” Camilleri wrote. “I don’t live in Galicia and I don’t live in Spain. I also have no property in Spain whatsoever.”

“I would also like to inform the police commissioner who is being copied that such acts which supposedly reveal my location are purely and exclusively intended to compromise my security and well-being and I will be taking any legal action against the University of Malta for allowing such irresponsible behaviour by its members.”