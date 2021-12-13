Mark Camilleri Reports Lecturer Simon Mercieca To Police For Claiming He Moved To Spain
Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has reported history lecturer Simon Mercieca to the police for alleging that he is living in Spain.
Mercieca published an email Camilleri sent him after he claimed the Rent Seeker’s Paradise author is living in the Spanish region of Galicia, near the city of Vigo.
“I completely deny your allegations that I am living in Spain near Vigo,” Camilleri wrote. “I don’t live in Galicia and I don’t live in Spain. I also have no property in Spain whatsoever.”
“I would also like to inform the police commissioner who is being copied that such acts which supposedly reveal my location are purely and exclusively intended to compromise my security and well-being and I will be taking any legal action against the University of Malta for allowing such irresponsible behaviour by its members.”
Mercieca retorted by questioning why Camilleri’s whereabouts must remain a secret, arguing that the author wouldn’t have posted a photo with podcaster Jon Mallia “presumably showing off his location” if he really believed he was in serious danger.
Camilleri left Malta around the time that he published A Rent Seeker’s Paradise, a book which covers a wide range of topics and corruption allegations throughout Maltese history, with specific reference to the period under former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s administration.
The fact Camilleri left the country emerged in court earlier this month during a sitting for a libel Rosianne Cutajar filed against him over claims in his book that she had an intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Camilleri was recently interviewed at his current location by Jon Mallia for his podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon. The interview, which Camilleri teased will show people what “speaking your mind really sounds like” is set to be split into three parts.
Cover Photo: Left: Mark Camilleri with Jon Mallia and his crew ahead of his podcast; Right: Simon Mercieca
Are you going to watch Mark Camilleri’s interview?