Mark Camilleri Reveals He’s Set For Another Jon Mallia Podcast Following Tell-All Book

Mark Camilleri, the author who has rocked Malta’s political scene, has hinted that he’s set for another appearance on Jon Mallia’s podcast.

“When I gave this interview I was experiencing peak stress. I was shocked and surprised to see so many people enjoying it later,” Camilleri said on social media.

“After I released my book, I decided to give no interviews. Now, I will be doing this again, but this time I’m not stressed.”

During his previous appearance on the podcast, Camilleri focused on the culture of impunity that was fostered under former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, insisting that many people within the Labour Party were willing to give Muscat and his right-hand man Keith Schembri a “free pass” on corruption claims.

Since then, Camilleri has published a sensational book covering corruption before and after Muscat’s era, titled ‘A Rent Seekers’ Paradise’.

This has included claims of sexual escapades by former minister Chris Cardona, current minister Owen Bonnici, and MP Rosianne Cutajar.

Meanwhile, he has also since published a series of exchanges between Yorgen Fenech and a number of high profile people, including Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, former PM chief of staff Keith Schembri, and businesswoman Diane Izzo.

Camilleri is no longer living in Malta and is currently facing a libel suit by Cutajar over claims that she was in an intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech.