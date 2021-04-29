Mark Camilleri: We Knew Muscat Was Corrupt, But We Were Ready To Offer Him A ‘Free Pass’ If He Did This…

If Joseph Muscat had replaced Keith Schembri as his Chief of Staff in 2017, many people within Labour were ready to give him a “free pass” despite knowing the Prime Minister was corrupt, Mark Camilleri said today.

Muscat, who Camilleri labels a “sociopath”, had even named Schembri’s promised replacement but never followed through, the straight-talking chairman of the Malta Book Council revealed today on Jon Mallia’s podcast.

“We were not stupid. We knew Muscat was involved in the corruption. He’s not a stupid guy, he’s very intelligent. He wouldn’t tolerate this unless he was involved,” said Camilleri.

“We were so certain that before the 2017 election, people like me and Evarist Bartolo, told him that we will not support him unless he changes his chief of staff. We knew he was involved but we were ready to give him a free pass,” Camilleri said, adding that they did not want to lose the chance to keep writing laws and doing good in the country.

“Muscat did many good things that got overshadowed,” he said.

Camilleri also said Muscat was “definitely a sociopath” and “probably a psychopath”.

“He feels no empathy. He still feels he did nothing wrong. He sincerely believes it. Even if he goes to jail, he will have regrets for himself, but he has no regrets for what he did… He did lots of wrong and he says he has no regrets,” Camilleri said.

“Worse still, he conditioned the party to believe that what happened is just an aberration by four people who should be judged by institutions that are working and everything can go on as it was.”