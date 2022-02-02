Mark Camilleri’s Constant ‘Tweeting’ Against Rosianne Cutajar Puts Nail In Coffin For Amicable Solution In Court
A court ruled that there would be no chance of an amicable resolution in Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar’s libel case against National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri, over claims made in his book and social media over an intimate relationship between Cutajar and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech
Today in court, Cutajar’s lawyer Edward Gatt said that no solution could be found because of Camilleri’s ‘constant challenging’ of his client.
Cutajar was present in the courtroom when the case was called for its first sitting before magistrate Rachel Montebello today. The court noted that the defendant had been successfully notified on 15th January and had filed a reply in the acts, but Camilleri did not attend today’s sitting.
Gatt stated that the defendant was “continuously tweeting” about his client and challenging and even “insulting” her.
The act, however, was defended by Camilleris Lawyer Joseph Mizzi, who maintained that his client still had the right to speak.
Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar filed a libel case against author Mark Camilleri for making “defamatory allegations” about her in his new book.
“I won’t allow anyone to gain popularity through their writings at the cost of my integrity,” Cutajar said. “I’m a human being like everyone else and I have a family.”
In his book A Rent Seeker’s Paradise, Camilleri alleged that Cutajar had a sexual affair with Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
“Rosianne practically committed a serious crime that could put her in prison,” the author wrote.
With the chances of the case being resolved amicably being rather slim, the court, presided by Magistrate Rachel Monetbello, will continue with Cutajar’s testimony at the next sitting, in March.
What do you make of this?