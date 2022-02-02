Mark Camilleri’s Constant ‘Tweeting’ Against Rosianne Cutajar Puts Nail In Coffin For Amicable Solution In Court

A court ruled that there would be no chance of an amicable resolution in Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar’s libel case against National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri, over claims made in his book and social media over an intimate relationship between Cutajar and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech

Today in court, Cutajar’s lawyer Edward Gatt said that no solution could be found because of Camilleri’s ‘constant challenging’ of his client.

Cutajar was present in the courtroom when the case was called for its first sitting before magistrate Rachel Montebello today. The court noted that the defendant had been successfully notified on 15th January and had filed a reply in the acts, but Camilleri did not attend today’s sitting.

Gatt stated that the defendant was “continuously tweeting” about his client and challenging and even “insulting” her.

The act, however, was defended by Camilleris Lawyer Joseph Mizzi, who maintained that his client still had the right to speak.