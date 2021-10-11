د . إAEDSRر . س

Marsa And Ħamrun Police Raids Lead To Packs Of Synthetic Hidden In Public Garden

A number of police raids held in establishments in Marsa and Ħamrun led to synthetic drugs being found hidden in a public garden’s soil.

Officers from the Ħamrun and Marsa District Police, Community Police, Drugs Squad, Rapid Intervention, Immigration and K9 Units performed a number of checks in bars in Triq Qormi and Triq Dun Nerik Cordina Pereza in Ħamrun as well as in a public garden in Marsa.

The officers showed up following a number of reports and complaints from the area.

During these inspections, people’s documents were verified as well as the establishment’s permits.

A number of individuals were also searched and found to be in possession of drugs. 

Some sachets containing cannabis and synthetic drugs were found hidden in the soil of a public garden in Marsa.

Synthetic drugs are often passed off as other more popular products – like cannabis – even though they are a different substance entirely.

Are you surprised by the raids’ yield?

