Marsa And Ħamrun Police Raids Lead To Packs Of Synthetic Hidden In Public Garden
A number of police raids held in establishments in Marsa and Ħamrun led to synthetic drugs being found hidden in a public garden’s soil.
Officers from the Ħamrun and Marsa District Police, Community Police, Drugs Squad, Rapid Intervention, Immigration and K9 Units performed a number of checks in bars in Triq Qormi and Triq Dun Nerik Cordina Pereza in Ħamrun as well as in a public garden in Marsa.
The officers showed up following a number of reports and complaints from the area.
During these inspections, people’s documents were verified as well as the establishment’s permits.
A number of individuals were also searched and found to be in possession of drugs.
Some sachets containing cannabis and synthetic drugs were found hidden in the soil of a public garden in Marsa.
Synthetic drugs are often passed off as other more popular products – like cannabis – even though they are a different substance entirely.
Are you surprised by the raids’ yield?