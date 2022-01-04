Marsa Cats Will Be Sleeping In Style From Now On With Adorable Maltese-Balcony-Styled Shelters

Marsa Mayor, Josef Azzopardi, proudly presented the new shelters that provide some much needed colour and love to the streets.

A new initiative by the Marsa Local Council has unveiled the adorable new cat shelters that are designed as Maltese miniature balconies – to ensure that the town’s strays remain both safe and stylish.

Azzopardi explained that the funds raised for this initiative were also used to buy food for the felines, in fact, each shelter contains cat food and can house up to six cats.

The shelters were also made from marine plywood to ensure that the cats brave the winter with full warmth and protection.

“A dream that became reality. We kept the Maltese traditions in mind and created original cat shelters,” Azzopardi proudly said.

Screenshots were taken from ONE News

What do you think about these miniature cat balconies?