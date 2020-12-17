Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass Fails Quality Test, Contractors Ordered To Redo At Own Expense

The contractors who laid asphalt on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass and Blue Grotto Avenue in Żurrieq are being ordered to redo the road after it failed a quality test.

Infrastructure Malt announced that road closures will be in place tonight (17th December) as well as next Monday so that the remedial works can be carried out.

“We ordered the contractors of recent road works on the Marsa-#Hamrun Bypass flyover and Blue Grotto Avenue to redo, at their own expense, asphalt laying works which, following quality testing, did not reach the required surface regularity standards,” it said.

The southbound lanes on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass will be closed between 7pm and 5am tonight.

On Monday, the Blue Grotto avenue in Żurrieq will be closed in both directions from 7pm to 5am.

In September, Infrastructure Malta opened new slip roads and lanes on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass as part of a €2.25 million project to improve connections between Birkirkara, Santa Venera, Hal Qormi, Marsa and Ħamrun.

The investment was meant to cut journey times, reduce accident risks and improve air quality for nearby residents however it appears that the new asphalt isn’t up to standards and will need to be redone, inevitably leading to some traffic congestion in the area.

