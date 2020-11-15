Marsa Junction Flyover Completed And Opened After Major Two-Year Project
The Marsa Junction Project, a massive two-year project that included the building of seven flyovers, is officially complete.
Opening yesterday, Transport Minister Ian Borg thanked all those who worked on the project, saying he felt “great satisfaction” looking at the finished product.
“A photo that shows two years’ worth of work to complete the largest infrastructural project this country’s ever seen. As of yesterday, the people in the South have taken a new breathe,” he said.
The junction will have an official opening ceremony in the coming days as well as a cleaning and refurbishing process for the area, including more greenery and art installations, Borg went on to say. However, the construction and workers that were constantly moving ahead with the project in the key traffic site are no more, with the project finally coming to completion.
The Marsa Junction Project included the development of a new multi-level intersection to replace the Addolorata traffic lights system with 12 kilometres of new uninterrupted lanes, separated at three levels, creating direct northbound and southbound connections between Triq Aldo Moro, Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Vjal Santa Lucija, Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi and Triq il-Marsa (to Qormi).
The first two phases of the project, including the reconstruction of Triq Aldo Moro and other nearby roads, were ready in 2018. Last December, Infrastructure Malta started the third phase, focusing on the construction of the flyovers.
The first two flyover structures of this project (Flyovers 1 and 2) were opened to road users in September 2019.