Marsa Junction Flyover Completed And Opened After Major Two-Year Project

The Marsa Junction Project, a massive two-year project that included the building of seven flyovers, is officially complete.

Opening yesterday, Transport Minister Ian Borg thanked all those who worked on the project, saying he felt “great satisfaction” looking at the finished product.

“A photo that shows two years’ worth of work to complete the largest infrastructural project this country’s ever seen. As of yesterday, the people in the South have taken a new breathe,” he said.

The junction will have an official opening ceremony in the coming days as well as a cleaning and refurbishing process for the area, including more greenery and art installations, Borg went on to say. However, the construction and workers that were constantly moving ahead with the project in the key traffic site are no more, with the project finally coming to completion.