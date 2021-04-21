Marsa Man Arrested With 78 Small Bags Of Cocaine And Heroin
A 38-year-old man who lives in Marsa has been arrested with a number of drugs ready to be trafficked found on him, police have said.
The man was arrested in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa, in an operation by the Anti-Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit.
During a search on the man, who has not been named, around 70 small bags of cocaine were found alongside eight bags of heroin.
Magistrate Victor Axiak has opened an inquiry into the find as police continue to compile evidence.
The man is expected to be charged in court at around 11.30 this morning in relation to this case.