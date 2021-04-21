Marsa Man Arrested With 78 Small Bags Of Cocaine And Heroin

A 38-year-old man who lives in Marsa has been arrested with a number of drugs ready to be trafficked found on him, police have said.

The man was arrested in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa, in an operation by the Anti-Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit.

During a search on the man, who has not been named, around 70 small bags of cocaine were found alongside eight bags of heroin.