Marsa Man At Risk Of Dying Following Grinder Accident In Armier Boathouse

A man is battling life-threatening injuries following an accident in a boathouse involving a mechanical grinder.

The man, a 65-year-old Marsa resident, was rushed to hospital at around 9.15pm last night after authorities were informed of the man’s injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The man had received his injuries as he was using a grinder while working in a boathouse in Triq l-Armier iż-Żgħir, Mellieħa.

The man is confirmed to have been seriously injured.

He is currently being treated at Mater Dei hospital. Police investigations into the accident are underway.

