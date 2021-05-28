Marsa Man At Risk Of Dying Following Grinder Accident In Armier Boathouse

A man is battling life-threatening injuries following an accident in a boathouse involving a mechanical grinder.

The man, a 65-year-old Marsa resident, was rushed to hospital at around 9.15pm last night after authorities were informed of the man’s injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The man had received his injuries as he was using a grinder while working in a boathouse in Triq l-Armier iż-Żgħir, Mellieħa.

The man is confirmed to have been seriously injured.

He is currently being treated at Mater Dei hospital. Police investigations into the accident are underway.

What do you make of this accident?