Marsa Man Who Gifted Gold To Nigerian Partner Wants Jewelry Back After She Suddenly Disappeared

A 79-year-old man who lives in Marsa is asking police to to find and investigate a woman he dates after she suddenly left him, taking valuable gifts with her.

The man said that the woman – who he said is either called Joy or Julie – had defrauded him after she had apparently promised to marry him, but instead disappeared without any way to contact her.

He has now filed court proceedings saying the police did not act when he filed a report; but police are saying this is a civil matter, according to MaltaToday.

Telling the court he didn’t know the woman’s real name, he said she had been in Malta for over two years after arriving from Italy. She had told the man she worked as a cleaner, but he subsequently found out she didn’t have a job, he said.

When asked by the police whether he had voluntarily given the woman the gifts that he had bought for her, he said that she had promised to return everything if they ever broke up.

“At the beginning, she would ‘play ball with me’ about getting married. ‘I let you know everything, give me a chance, wait wait,’ she would say,” the man recounted.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri said the man “had told us that he had met a Nigerian woman…unfortunately, we had no details about this woman. Sometimes he’d say her name was Julie, sometimes Joy. We carried out several inspections at an address provided, but nobody ever answered.”

“Today, the police database doesn’t feature any person called Judy or Joy.”

Police visited the address provided by the Marsa man three times, but didn’t find the woman they were looking for; police had a photo of her, but no one matched it.

“This name never featured anywhere, and I had no details. The magistrate had said that this was a civil case and that there was no cause for a warrant.”

However, the man’s defence lawyer asked whether the police were giving up on finding the woman after just three tries, saying that her client “had told the police that the woman had promised to marry him, taken what she could from him and then disappeared. The police had not even investigated whether anyone matched the description of this ‘Julie or Joy’ at the address.”

“It emerged clearly that he had given her the gold as gifts as he wanted to marry her, but is this fraud? From the legal aspect, it is not a fraud. Even so, I had still tried to obtain a warrant to search the place and discussed it with the magistrate. He agreed and told me that there was nothing criminal about the case,” inspector Camilleri said.