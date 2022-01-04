Marsa Sports Club Warns Unboosted Members They Will Soon Be Banned From Its Premises  

“After having obtained clarification from the Health Authorities, all adults wishing to enter the Club must show a valid vaccination certificate with an expiration date of three months or the booster certificate valid for nine months from the date of inoculation,” the club wrote.

The Marsa Sports Club sent its members an email ahead of the new government vaccine mandates that are set to come into force on 17th January.

One of Malta’s major sports grounds has informed its members that they will no longer be allowed on the premises unless they have received the booster shot.

“As you will appreciate, these new measures have imposed a big burden on the club’s administration particularly the security at the gate.

“For this reason, your access card will be disabled as from the 17th January 2022 until such time that you provide us with a copy of your EU Vaccine Certificate which will be kept in our records in accordance with the GDPR regulations.”

“Once you present a copy of the certificate, this will be validated from our side and the proximity card reopened to allow entry in accordance with your subscription and/or expiration of your vaccination certificate.”

“By providing us with a copy of your certificate, you will facilitate your entry into the club since you will only be required to use the proximity card without the need of showing the certificate every time you visit the club.”

Members who choose not to submit a copy of their certificates will be required to show it every time they visit the club. The club therefore advised members to send over their certificates in advance to avoid the inconvenience of waiting in long queues at the gate.

Marsa Sports Club also informed members they must carry their vaccine certificate at all times while on the premises as it may be requested when utilising other services at the club, such as the restaurant, gym and pools.

Lovin Malta is informed that the club’s announcement has caused concern among some longstanding members who regularly visit the club to stay healthy and who have not received the booster shot.

As of 17th January, bars, snack bars, restaurants, każini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, playrooms, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other organised events will only be accessible to people who provide a valid vaccine certificate.

From that date, certificates will only be valid for people who completed the original vaccination cycle within the past three months or who received the booster shot within the past nine months.

Do you agree with Malta’s upcoming vaccine mandate?