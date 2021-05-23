Marsalforn Barber Stabbed By Man For Not Sticking To His Haircut Appointment

A man has been let out on bail after allegedly stabbing his barber because he did not keep to his appointment.

The incident, which occurred in Marsalforn, Gozo, saw 29-year-old Libyan national Abdarrouf Al-Mabrouk M. Keshenda lose his temper after he went to the barber at an appointed time, only to find someone else in the barber’s seat.

Keshenda had visited the barber earlier in the day, but was told to return later and he would be seen to then. However, when he later returned at the time agreed upon by the two parties, another client was being tended to.

This cause an argument to erupt between the two, before Keshenda stabbed the barber in the hand.

The barber is of Ghanian descent.

Keshenda was charged with slightly injuring the barber and carrying a sharp weapon in public without a proper police permit. The defendant pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer Franco Debono noted that the victim had testified during the arraignment ahead of his travelling abroad imminently.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim. Keshenda was released on bail by court order against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

