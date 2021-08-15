Marsaskala Marina Plans In Very Early Stages, TM Says As Residents’ Petition And Anger Gather Steam

Controversial plans for a new yacht marina in Marsaskala creek are far from finalised and at a very “early” stage, Transport Malta has said in a statement.

The statement comes as Marsaskala residents are up in arms over the plans, which would see most of the inner bay turned into pontoons for yachts of all sizes. Residents argue this will leave no room for public swimming and decrease residents’ quality of life.

However, TM said they were merely continuing a process that was approved back in 2006 to develop a marina in Marsaskala – a process that some are calling to be reversed.

“The impression that is being given by some that there are already some ready-made plans or that everything is finalised is totally incorrect,” TM said today. “What has been published is nothing more than a call for anyone that is interested in developing the marina.”

“Once there is a shortlist of those interested, a number of processes and other studies would be needed, which would naturally including a wide-ranging consultation with the local community, to then decide who will be chosen to undergo all the needed processes,” they continued.