Marsaskala Mayor Lashes Out At ‘Clown’ Labour MP Over Marina Criticism 

Marsaskala mayor Mario Calleja has lashed out at Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef for his criticism of the proposed construction of a marina in the locality.

Calleja accused Micallef of lying about him in order to gain political mileage through his opposition of the project.

“I have never been bothered by constructive criticism, if anything I’ve always learnt from it. But yesterday an interview with that clown, the honourable Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef, appeared in the local press in which he blatantly lied about me in order for him to look good with some people. This is unacceptable,” Calleja said in a Facebook post.

Since being uploaded, Calleja amended his post and removed the clown (pulcinell) reference.

Calleja said that while Micallef had claimed that a subcommittee on the marina had been set up behind councillors’ backs.

The mayor categorically denied Micallef’s claims, uploading the minutes from a council meeting held on 15th August as proof of this.

“Jean Claude, if you think that the politics of lies and confusion is going to help you move forward you’re very much mistaken,” Calleja concluded.