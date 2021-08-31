Marsaskala Mayor Lashes Out At ‘Clown’ Labour MP Over Marina Criticism
Marsaskala mayor Mario Calleja has lashed out at Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef for his criticism of the proposed construction of a marina in the locality.
Calleja accused Micallef of lying about him in order to gain political mileage through his opposition of the project.
“I have never been bothered by constructive criticism, if anything I’ve always learnt from it. But yesterday an interview with that clown, the honourable Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef, appeared in the local press in which he blatantly lied about me in order for him to look good with some people. This is unacceptable,” Calleja said in a Facebook post.
Since being uploaded, Calleja amended his post and removed the clown (pulcinell) reference.
Calleja said that while Micallef had claimed that a subcommittee on the marina had been set up behind councillors’ backs.
The mayor categorically denied Micallef’s claims, uploading the minutes from a council meeting held on 15th August as proof of this.
“Jean Claude, if you think that the politics of lies and confusion is going to help you move forward you’re very much mistaken,” Calleja concluded.
Earlier this month Transport Malta issued a request for proposals for the construction of a marina in Marsaskala’s bay, sending residents of the locality and civil society activists into a frenzy.
Several protests have been held since the request for proposals was issued, with opposition to the project running high.
Despite this, government ministers and Labour MPs have stopped short of criticising the project, with Prime Minister Robert Abela justifying the project last Sunday by arguing that the locality was in need of investment.
The Nationalist Party has called for a proper consultation to be held with residents but hasn’t said it was against the construction of some sort of marina.
The only two MPs who are elected from the district which includes Marskaskala and who have openly opposed the plans are Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef and Nationalist MP Mario Galea.
In an interview with Illum, Micallef criticised the project, which he said had not been endorsed by the Labour party or the Prime Minister.
