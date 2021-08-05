Marsaskala Residents Face Over 12 Hours Of Power Cut As Chefs Forced To Throw Away Food Stock

Malta’s unplanned power cut concerns are far from over as Marsaskala residents report over 12 hours of no electricity during the peak of summer.

The blackout has caused major stress to both residents as well as business owners in the area.

“Look how much stock I’m going to have to throw out now,” chef Daniel Grech of Burgers.Ink said in a post lamenting the 10th hour of blackout.

Leading DJ Joven Grech, who lives in Marsaskala, uploaded a breakdown of how he’s tried to cope with the ongoing blackout from 11.30pm last night.