Marsaskala Residents Face Over 12 Hours Of Power Cut As Chefs Forced To Throw Away Food Stock
Malta’s unplanned power cut concerns are far from over as Marsaskala residents report over 12 hours of no electricity during the peak of summer.
The blackout has caused major stress to both residents as well as business owners in the area.
“Look how much stock I’m going to have to throw out now,” chef Daniel Grech of Burgers.Ink said in a post lamenting the 10th hour of blackout.
Leading DJ Joven Grech, who lives in Marsaskala, uploaded a breakdown of how he’s tried to cope with the ongoing blackout from 11.30pm last night.
This power cut comes after a number of Maltese families – just like Joven Grech above – were forced to seek a reprieve from the ongoing heatwave by entering their running cars and switching the A/C on. It also comes on the same day that Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that power cuts in Malta were “unacceptable”.
Enemalta said the Marsaskala power cut were caused by two faults which developed last night on a high voltage cable leading to Marsaskala. They were currently conducting emergency works on the cable.
“An Enemalta team was deployed on site as soon as the fault developed to conduct the necessary repair works. Due to the extent of the works on the effected underground cables, the repairs are still underway,” they said. “Until these works are finalised Enemalta is supplying electricity through generators connected to substations, where possible.”
In 2017, 234 requests for compensation from EneMalta were filed, going down to 174 in 2018 and rising slightly to 185 in 2019.
Earlier today, the Nationalist Party said that households that suffered a power cut this summer must be fairly compensated by the government.
