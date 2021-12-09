Marsaskala Residents Win Battle Against Waterpolo Pitch and Restaurant In Bay 

“The Court said the indicated zone is not for these types of developments and therefore revoked the permit.

“Beautiful news this morning! The court issued its decision on our appeal against the permit for a waterpolo pitch and restaurant in the heart of Marsaskala Bay,” Moviment Graffitti said in a Facebook post.

The court has annulled a permit issued for a waterpolo pitch and adjacent restaurant in Marsaskala Bay.

The activist group, along with several residents of the locality, had appealed a decision by the Planning Authority to grant a permit for the proposed development. The project, they argued, would require considerable development and extensive excavation which would damage the bay and its sea bed.

The potential harm far outweighed any benefits, they argued. The courts agreed.

Moreover, Moviment Graffitti argued, had it gone ahead, the development would also have limited public access and enjoyment of the coast as well as “inconveniencing a residential area through the burdens of commercialisations”.

“We thank Marsaskala residents for persisting with their fight to see the entire case through and lawyer Claire Bonello who led the case in court,” the group said.

