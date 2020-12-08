د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maskless Man Walking Through Ħamrun Carrying Large Knife Held Under Arrest

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Syrian man has been kept in police custody after being charged with carrying a large knife without permission on a main Ħamrun road.

Mutlak Mohammed pleaded not guilty to ignoring police orders, breaking the public peace and not wearing a mask.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 5pm on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, il-Ħamrun. The 32-year-old man was seen walking down the main road shirtless, carrying the large knife, as curious onlookers watch him and others stepped away from him.

When police officers were informed of the man, they were able to distract him and remove the knife. They said the man was described to them as “confused” by the public who reported him. 

Legal aid Martha Mifsud did not request bail since Mohammed does have a fixed address.

Cover photo left: One News

What do you make of this case?

READ NEXT: Malta’s Cabinet Is Working To Avoid A Second Divorce Referendum

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK