Maskless Man Walking Through Ħamrun Carrying Large Knife Held Under Arrest

A Syrian man has been kept in police custody after being charged with carrying a large knife without permission on a main Ħamrun road.

Mutlak Mohammed pleaded not guilty to ignoring police orders, breaking the public peace and not wearing a mask.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 5pm on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, il-Ħamrun. The 32-year-old man was seen walking down the main road shirtless, carrying the large knife, as curious onlookers watch him and others stepped away from him.

When police officers were informed of the man, they were able to distract him and remove the knife. They said the man was described to them as “confused” by the public who reported him.

Legal aid Martha Mifsud did not request bail since Mohammed does have a fixed address.

Cover photo left: One News

