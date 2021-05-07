Masks Can Be Removed On The Beach In June Due To ‘Logistics’, Charmaine Gauci Says

Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health has explained the reasoning behind the announcement that swimmers and beachgoers will be able to remove their masks from 1st June.

“The ECDC is still advising to continue wearing masks,” Charmaine Gauci told Lovin Malta when asked about the regulation removal during her weekly press conference. “The only reason we are allowing the removal of masks at the beach is due to logistics – if you wet the mask, it is no longer effective, so it is logical that swimmers should be able to remove masks.”

Many in Malta were left confused earlier this week when health authorities said that one cannot remove their mask if they were standing in water, but only during the act of swimming, leading to various questions from the public. However, since then, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed that this regulation will no longer be in effect from June.