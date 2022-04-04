Masks To Be Scrapped From Maltese Classrooms As COVID-19 Restrictions Downsize Further
Malta will be seeing plenty of reductions in COVID-19 restrictions over the coming days, including the long-awaited scrapping of masks from classrooms.
The announcement came from Health Minister Chris Fearne, who appeared via call on TVAM on Monday.
On the show, Fearne said that the state will ease several restrictions in schools, outdoor events, and traveling.
In addition, a second booster will also be made available to vulnerable populations, while self-testing will be made legal.
Masks in schools
Children will no longer be obliged to wear masks in classrooms, although they are still urged to do so for their own personal safety.
This will come into force on 13th April.
Outdoor standing events
Outdoor standing events can take place without organisers having to ask for an up-to-date vaccine certificate, and without any capping on the number of people in the crowd.
While changes will be seen outdoors, persons willing to attend indoor standing events would still need a valid vaccination certificate.
This will come into force on 10th April.
Traveling
Persons traveling to Malta from countries on the red list will be allowed to do so with a negative PCR test (in the last 72 hours) or a recovery certificate (not older than 180 days).
This will come into force from 12th April.
Self-testing
Self-testing will also be made legal this week, meaning that one would be able to test for the virus in the comfort of his own home, and quarantine only when met with a positive result.
A second booster will be available for vulnerable persons
A second booster will be offered to vulnerable populations, particularly those in elderly homes who are more likely to have complications from the infection. However, this will be done on a voluntary basis.
The news mirrored that delivered by Prime Minister Robert Abela during his inaugural address. On 28th March, Abela pledged to remove every last remaining COVID-19 restriction.
“We must reach a stage where, as much as possible, we can adopt the style of people choosing how to best take care of themselves,” Abela said.
