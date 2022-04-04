Masks To Be Scrapped From Maltese Classrooms As COVID-19 Restrictions Downsize Further

Malta will be seeing plenty of reductions in COVID-19 restrictions over the coming days, including the long-awaited scrapping of masks from classrooms.

The announcement came from Health Minister Chris Fearne, who appeared via call on TVAM on Monday.

On the show, Fearne said that the state will ease several restrictions in schools, outdoor events, and traveling.

In addition, a second booster will also be made available to vulnerable populations, while self-testing will be made legal.

Masks in schools

Children will no longer be obliged to wear masks in classrooms, although they are still urged to do so for their own personal safety.

This will come into force on 13th April.