Mater Dei Carer Charged With Committing ‘Non-Consensual Sexual Act’ On 20-Year-Old Patient

A 32-year-old male carer has been remanded in custody after being charged with committing a non-consensual sexual act on a 20-year-old female patient.

The man, Indian national Arun Jose, lives with his wife and child in Malta. He was taken to court Wednesday after allegedly committing the act at Mater Dei hospital while on duty at around 11pm on Monday, the Times of Malta reported.

It was not revealed what the exact nature of the man’s actions were, or why he was not charged with attempted rape.

Jose pleaded not guilty to the charge, with his lawyer, Martin Fenech, requesting bail while saying his client must be considered innocent until proven guilty. He said that the man should be given bail because his wife and child were in Malta and had a clean criminal record.

In response, prosecutor Inspector Jonathan Ransley said his family being in Malta wasn’t enough to stop the man from fleeing and noted that the claims against him were of a serious nature. He objected to Jose being granted bail.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri denied the man bail out of fear that evidence may be tampered with.

