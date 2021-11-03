Mater Dei Hospital ‘Awaiting Instructions’ From Lassana Cisse’s Family To Go Ahead With Repatriation 

The Maltese government had offered to pay the costs associated with repatriating Cisse’s body so that he could receive a proper burial in his home country, the Ivory Coast. Despite this, his body remains in Malta, two-and-a-half years after his shocking murder.

Cisse was killed after being shot by two off-duty soldiers while walking home on a Ħal Far road after watching a football match with some friends.

Mater Dei Hospital is awaiting instructions from Lassana Cisse’s family or the assigned funeral director to proceed with the repatriation of his body so that he can receive a proper burial in his home country.

Over the weekend Lovin Malta reported that it was uncertain what exactly was standing in the way of the body being sent back to the Ivory Coast, given that it had been released by the courts over a year and a half ago.

Sources who were involved in efforts to repatriate Cisse’s body suggested that the reason for the delay was travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the ministry has said that it is still awaiting instructions from the family.

“The body has not been laid to rest in a Maltese cemetery, as is the standard procedure since the family expressed that they wanted Mr Lassana Cisse Soulymae’s body to be returned to the Ivory Coast. Instead, Mater Dei Hospital has been awaiting instructions from the assigned funeral director or Mr Lassana Cisse Soulymae’s family,” a ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“Kindly note that the Government has committed itself to cover all the cost of returning Mr Lassana Cisse Soulymae’s body to the Ivory Coast and will also cover the traveling and accommodation costs of one.”

A campaign set up last year to collect money to send to Cisse’s family and children in the Ivory Coast collected upwards of €12,000 in a matter of days.

Two former AFM soldiers – Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech – have been charged with the murder and are currently undergoing proceedings before the courts.

