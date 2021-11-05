Mater Dei Invests In €4.5 Million Robotic AI System To Significantly Reduce Patient Diagnosis Waiting Time
The time taken for patient conditions to be diagnosed will go down to a matter of minutes, rather than days, as a result of a new AI diagnostic tool installed at Mater Dei Hospital.
Addressing a press conference at one of the hospital’s labs, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that roughly 50,000 tests are carried out each day at Mater Dei at a rate of roughly one every hour.
The new system, which started being used last week, will see this increase to 600 tests every hour.
Fearne said that while many often thought of the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei, the reality was that behind each doctor and nurse, there was a whole team of scientists and individuals offering their services.
He said the new system was being introduced to the Haematology Department and used a robotics and AI system to analyse blood cells and search for conditions such as cancer, anemia and many others.
Beyond the smaller waiting times, the system was also able to advise doctors on whether any further tests were required for the patients.
