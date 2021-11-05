Mater Dei Invests In €4.5 Million Robotic AI System To Significantly Reduce Patient Diagnosis Waiting Time

The time taken for patient conditions to be diagnosed will go down to a matter of minutes, rather than days, as a result of a new AI diagnostic tool installed at Mater Dei Hospital.

Addressing a press conference at one of the hospital’s labs, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that roughly 50,000 tests are carried out each day at Mater Dei at a rate of roughly one every hour.

The new system, which started being used last week, will see this increase to 600 tests every hour.