Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit Head Says Masks And Vaccines Combined ‘Provide A Very Good Safety Net’

“If I feel cold, I will wear a coat, a jersey and an undershirt. Just like the layers of protection – masks, social distance and vaccines and boosters.”

“Vaccines aren’t 100% effective and neither are masks, but combined they provide layers of protection that can act as a very good safety net,” Charles Mallia Azzopardi said on ONE last night.

Masks and vaccines combined provide a “very good safety net” against COVID-19, the head of Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit has argued after Malta introduced a national mask mandate.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced a national mask mandate for all public places, effective as of Saturday, arguing that this will help the country avoid harsh restrictions during the festive period.

However, his decision was heavily criticised, with several people questioning why they need to get vaccinated and boosted if they are still going to be subjected to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mallia Azzopardi stressed that the low hospital admission numbers clearly show that the vaccine is working.

“This time last year, when we didn’t have a vaccine but restrictions were much harsher than they are now, there were over 170 COVID-19 patients hospitalised. Right now, there are fewer than 30 and all at Mater Dei. This is 100% proof that the vaccine and the booster are working.”

