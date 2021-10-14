Matthew Caruana Galizia And Roberta Metsola Share Emotional Hug On Historic Day For Europe
Two leading Maltese figures in European politics and journalism shared a heartfelt moment on a historic occasion today.
“Today was a big day,” Roberta Metsola, Vice President of the European Commission said as she shared an image of herself and journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in an embrace.
Today, the first-ever Daphne Caruana Galizia Award for Journalism was given out, handed to a group of journalists who had highlighted abuses by an Isreali security organisation, known as Pegasus Project.
The award by the European Parliament is both a mark of sincere respect by the institution for the assassinated Maltese journalist’s work as well as a sign of support for European journalists continuously working hard to uncover crimes across the bloc.
Aside from the award today, a cross-party report on SLAPP lawsuits – a legal manoeuvre typically aimed at dismantling journalists and stopping them from doing their work – that was written by Metsola and S&D MEP Tiemo Wölken was also supported by a huge majority and voted through the committee stage.
“We are calling for a set of new rules to protect journalists across the EU,” Metsola said.
“The message from the Parliament today was one: Europe stands with the truth-seekers and it is time our values are protected by our laws.”
Since the brutal murder four years ago this week, Malta – and the EU as a whole – has had to do soul-searching to see how it wants to treat its journalists. New legislation protecting journalists as well as an award with a €20,000 prize shows that, at the EU level, things are moving in the right direction.
“Today was for you Daphne,” Metsola ended.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
