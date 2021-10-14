Matthew Caruana Galizia And Roberta Metsola Share Emotional Hug On Historic Day For Europe

Two leading Maltese figures in European politics and journalism shared a heartfelt moment on a historic occasion today.

“Today was a big day,” Roberta Metsola, Vice President of the European Commission said as she shared an image of herself and journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in an embrace.

Today, the first-ever Daphne Caruana Galizia Award for Journalism was given out, handed to a group of journalists who had highlighted abuses by an Isreali security organisation, known as Pegasus Project.

The award by the European Parliament is both a mark of sincere respect by the institution for the assassinated Maltese journalist’s work as well as a sign of support for European journalists continuously working hard to uncover crimes across the bloc.

Aside from the award today, a cross-party report on SLAPP lawsuits – a legal manoeuvre typically aimed at dismantling journalists and stopping them from doing their work – that was written by Metsola and S&D MEP Tiemo Wölken was also supported by a huge majority and voted through the committee stage.

“We are calling for a set of new rules to protect journalists across the EU,” Metsola said.