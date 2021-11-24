Matthew Caruana Galizia Calls On Speaker To Resign Over ‘Pathetic’ Rosianne Cutajar Reprimand

Rather than a stern reprimand , Cutajar was sent a letter informing her about the committee’s decision against her.

The letter follows a meeting of Parliament’s Standards Committee last week in which it was agreed that Cutajar would be reprimanded for breaching parliamentary ethics by failing to declare income made from brokering a property deal, in her declaration of assets to Parliament.

Matthew Caruana Galizia has penned a letter to the Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia calling on him to resign immediately over his protection of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar and refusing to adopt a damning Standards Commissioner report into her behaviour.

The property deal involved the alleged mastermind in the Caruana Galizia assassination Yorgen Fenech. The report was adopted last week after months of manoeuvres by Labour MPs, and the Speaker, who remained reluctant to acknowledge the report’s findings.

Caruana Galizia recalled how Farrugia had “harassed” his mother by jailing her for simply attending a protest against government violence.

He said he would have expected Farrugia to have used the four years since the assassination to reflect on his “servile partisan” attitude.

“Instead, you have gone in the opposite direction: first harassing my mother in life, now harassing her in death,” Caruana Galizia said in his letter.

“You have made an extraordinary effort to protect an MP who accepted a bribe from a person on track to be prosecuted for high-level corruption, a bribe to fuel the MP’s campaign against justice for my mother.”

He said Farrugia’s decision to protect a “corrupt” MP instead of protecting the interests of parliamentary democracy was a betrayal of his duty to the country as well as a betrayal of his mother, who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Speaker’s actions, Caruana Galizia said, was also a betrayal of himself.

Caruana Galizia described Farrugia’s letter to Cutajar as a “pathetic, simpering” one that signalled to society that corruption is permissible.

“In the best interests of our democracy, and due to your proven incapacity and unwillingness to defend Parliament from corruption, you should resign immediately,” he said.

