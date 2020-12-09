Matthew Caruana Galizia Calls Out University Of Malta After Lecturer Claims He’s To Blame For His Mother’s Murder

Matthew Caruana Galizia has called out the University of Malta after one of its lecturers bizarrely claimed that he is partially to blame for his mother’s assassination three years ago. Caruana Galizia retweeted a UoM post which promoted an upcoming webinar on racism and human rights, referring the educational institution to a blog that history lecturer Simon Mercieca published today. “The University of Malta is running a public relations campaign. At the same time, the head of its department of history is accusing me of being part of a conspiracy to murder my own mother,” he said.

Mercieca, a history lecturer, said on his blog that the public inquiry should summon Caruana Galizia to explain why he had parked his mother’s car outside her home, rather than inside the garage, on the night before her murder. “The fact that the car was parked outside allowed the hitmen to place the bomb inside it,” Mercieca wrote. “Obviously, if the inquiry finds the car was left outside carelessly or because of a lack of urgency to park it inside, the family’s right for compensation will take a hit. This is because they will be partially to blame for the murder.” “If they say the car was left outside because of a lack of urgency, it means they had suspected their mother’s life was in danger but didn’t take the necessary security measures. I remind you that Daphne Caruana Galizia had refused police protection.” Since setting up his blog in October, Mercieca has pedalled a number of wild conspiracy theories, particularly with regards the case against Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mercieca has claimed that Fenech was framed and has been kept in police custody simply to satisfy the Caruana Galizia family and the internal political rivals of former PN leader Adrian Delia. When questioned about this blog by Lovin Malta, the University of Malta said academics should articulate their views and opinions in a “truthful and respectful” manner. “Academics employed by the University enjoy academic freedom which includes complete freedom of expression,” a spokesperson for the UoM said. “A good number of academics have their own personal blogs and contribute opinion columns to mainstream media. Such writings and posts, published or uploaded on a wide range of platforms, including social media, represent the personal viewpoint of the writers and do not reflect in any way the position or views of the University of Malta.” “That being said, the University encourages its academics to engage in healthy discussion of divergent views and opinions, which articulation should be truthful and respectful with a view to spread light rather than heat.” “The consumers of Dr Mercieca’s writings can judge for themselves if the academic is indeed contributing to this type of communication. If his writings cause offence to affected parties, these have the faculty to seek redress through the appropriate channels.” What do you make of this?

