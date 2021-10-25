Matthew Caruana Galizia Has Five Words For Konrad Mizzi After Latest Public Statement 

Matthew Caruana Galizia has taken a dig at Konrad Mizzi following the former minister’s latest public post about the Public Accounts Committee Committee. “You are going to jail,” Caruana Galizia, son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, said under Mizzi’s post. Mizzi has been playing a cat and mouse game with the PAC, which is discussing the Electrogas power station project that the former Energy Minister had spearheaded.

After missing three previous sittings, Mizzi said today that he and his lawyers will be available on any date after 3rd November. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has asked Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to investigate Mizzi for “showing disrespect to Parliament and the people”. As a minister, Mizzi was responsible for overseeing Malta’s shift to natural gas-derived energy but the project has been mired in corruption allegations.

Daphne Caruana Galizia had received a trove of internal Electrogas documents in the months preceding her assassination, details which were later published by journalists forming part of the Daphne Project. Mizzi himself has faced criticism for his ownership of a Panama company which, according to leaked documents, was set to receive funds from 17 Black – a Dubai company owned by Electrogas minority shareholder Yorgen Fenech, who has since been charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder. Mizzi resigned his ministerial post in November 2019 and was later expelled from the Labour Party following revelations about profits made by the company 17 Black through its involvement in an Enemalta wind farm project in Montenegro. Do you think Konrad Mizzi will answer MPs’ questions when he testifies in front of them?

