Matthew Caruana Galizia: Keith Schembri And Konrad Mizzi Sanctions ‘A Wonderful Christmas Gift For Malta’

Matthew Caruana Galizia has welcomed new US sanctions on two leading political figures believed to be at the centre of corruption and conspiracy.

“Holy crap, finally. Thank you @StateDept and @USTreasury. Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri designated. What a wonderful Christmas gift for Malta,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and son of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, said shortly after the announcement.

Under the new sanctions, the two men – a former cabinet minister and the former OPM chief of staff respectively – can no longer enter US territories over their “involvement in significant corruption”.